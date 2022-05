One of the oldest recorded residences in the county has been put on the market.

Coolclogher Lodge, on the edge of Killarney National Park, was built in 1860, just five years before Queen Victoria’s historic visit to the county.

The Victorian gate lodge is a three bedroom detached house overlooking the River Flesk.

The sale is being handled by auctioneers DNG Ted Healy and the asking price is set at €330,000.