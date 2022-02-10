Older people in Kerry urged to use Garda card initiative following aggravated burglaries

Older people in rural parts of Kerry are more nervous, following recent high-profile burglaries.

A 72-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after he disturbed an aggravated burglary in his home in Kildare earlier this week.

Meanwhile, a 73-year-old man is fighting for his life after a vicious burglary at his home in Sligo three weeks ago.

Chair of Ballyheigue Community Alert, Risteard Ó Fuaráin says people are fearful and angry following both incidents; particularly people in isolated areas.

He says people need to know they'll be punished if they carry out such crimes.

Mr Ó Fuaráin says Gardaí have a simple card initiative that will help keep people safe: