Oireachtas Irish Language Committee delegation in South Kerry’s Uíbh Ráthigh Gaeltacht

A delegation from an Oireachtas committee is on a two-day trip to South Kerry’s Uíbh Ráthigh Gaeltacht.

The Committee on the Irish Language, Gaeltacht, and the Irish-speaking Community began its trip yesterday.

The aim is to see the status and vitality of the Irish language in the area, to hear from local people and organisations, and to see what help the committee can provide.

The committee will be particularly interested in the activities of Údarás na Gaeltachta and its supported companies in the area, and is visiting some of these businesses.