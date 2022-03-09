Office of Planning Regulator criticises wind farm proposals in Kerry’s Draft County Development Plan

The Office of the Planning Regulator has criticised proposals in Kerry’s Draft County Development Plan regarding wind farm developments.

The OPR was one of over 500 submissions on the draft plan which covers from 2022-2028.

This plan aims to reduce the proposed area open for consideration for wind farms by 90% compared to the previous plan.

The planning watchdog says some aspects of the wind zoning methodology lack a clear policy or evidence basis, and have the potential to significantly and unreasonably limit wind energy development.

It’s urging Kerry County Council to review these aspects of the plan.

In its submission, the OPR says the overall Draft Kerry County Development Plan “generally sets out a well-balanced strategy”.