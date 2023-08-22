Advertisement
Offaly Rose says she’s overwhelmed by support after revealing she was bullied

Aug 22, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Offaly Rose says she's overwhelmed by support after revealing she was bullied
The Offaly Rose says she’s been overwhelmed by the response to her revelations of being bullied.

Allie Leahy spoke on last night’s Rose of Tralee programme about the bullying she experienced while in school.

The 24-year old discussed having to take a year out of school, while studying for the leaving, with host Kathryn Thomas on the live show.

She says bullying can be experienced at any stage of life.

 

The Offaly Rose, Allie Leahy, says she has received a huge show of support since speaking about her experience with bullying.

 

