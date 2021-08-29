Nursing and midwifery positions available in UHK

Nursing and midwifery positions are available in University Hospital Kerry.

The South/South-West Hospital Group, which comprises UHK, has advertised roles in the Tralee hospital.

They are seeking staff nurses in gynaecology/maternity services and in midwifery.

The closing date for applications is Friday, September 3rd and more information can be found on hse.ie/jobs.

Radio Kerry recently reported there were vacant doctor posts across nine departments and vacant nursing roles across six departments in UHK.