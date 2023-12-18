Advertisement
News

Numbers on UHK waiting lists up 11% on last year

Dec 18, 2023
Numbers on UHK waiting lists up 11% on last year
The number of people waiting for appointments at University Hospital Kerry is up 11% on the same time last year.

There was a slight drop, however, between October and November, with just over 10,800 people now on lists, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

There are also another 2,700 people who’ve had treatment but require more in the future.

Over 10,800 (10,844) people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of November.

There are also another 2,710 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of November, show there are 10,217 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

That’s up 1,329 people or a rise of 15% on November last year, but a fall of 386 people between October and November this year.

There are 627 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of November.

This represents a drop of 229 people or 27% on the same time last year, but marks a rise of 37 people between October and November this year.

