Numbers on UHK waiting lists increased 19% over 2023

The number of people waiting for appointments at University Hospital Kerry increased 19% over the course of 2023.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

There were 9,100 people on waiting list at the start of January, compared to 10,884 at the start of December, the latest figures available.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund is a corporate body, tasked by the government with arranging hospital treatment, and with collecting, collating, and validating the number of people waiting for public hospital treatment.

The latest figures available from the organisation at the end of November/start of December, show there are over 10,800 (10,844) people waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s up 19% since the start of the year, when 9,100 people were on waiting lists there.

The numbers waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at UHK rose consistently from the start of the year up to May, when 10,706 people were waiting for hospital appointments.

Waiting lists in June dropped slightly to 10,461, before continuing to rise for the next four months, peaking at 11,214 in October.

By the end of November/start of December, the numbers waiting for appointments at UHK had dropped slightly by 370 to 10,844.