Advertisement
News

Numbers on UHK waiting lists increased 19% over 2023

Dec 27, 2023 14:55 By radiokerrynews
Numbers on UHK waiting lists increased 19% over 2023
Share this article

The number of people waiting for appointments at University Hospital Kerry increased 19% over the course of 2023.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

There were 9,100 people on waiting list at the start of January, compared to 10,884 at the start of December, the latest figures available.

Advertisement

The National Treatment Purchase Fund is a corporate body, tasked by the government with arranging hospital treatment, and with collecting, collating, and validating the number of people waiting for public hospital treatment.

The latest figures available from the organisation at the end of November/start of December, show there are over 10,800 (10,844) people waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s up 19% since the start of the year, when 9,100 people were on waiting lists there.

Advertisement

The numbers waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at UHK rose consistently from the start of the year up to May, when 10,706 people were waiting for hospital appointments.

Waiting lists in June dropped slightly to 10,461, before continuing to rise for the next four months, peaking at 11,214 in October.

By the end of November/start of December, the numbers waiting for appointments at UHK had dropped slightly by 370 to 10,844.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Vaccination clinic open for walk-ins in Tralee
Advertisement
Orange weather warnings extended for Kerry
Kerry County Council's emergency line in place during Storm Gerrit
Advertisement

Recommended

St Marys Basketball Blitz - Day 2 updates
Rangers can close the gap to Celtic tonight
City back in Premier League action later; 3 games in all tonight
Vaccination clinic open for walk-ins in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus