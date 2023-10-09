Numbers on Kerry’s Live Register dropped by 9% in past month

There was a 9% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register last month.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 6,600 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry during September.

Advertisement

During September, 6,621 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a drop of 130 when compared to September last year, when 6,751 people signed on.

It’s also down on the previous month; in August 7,295 people signed on.

Advertisement

Four of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Cahersiveen is up 121 to 577 and Dingle is up 43 to 338.

Kenmare rose 158 to 362 and Killorglin’s figure stands at 440 after a rise of 10.

Advertisement

Killarney’s figure dropped by 102 to 1,099, while Listowel’s Live Register is down 218 in the past year to 1,019 for September, and in Tralee it dropped by 142 to 2,786.