Number on Kerry’s Live Register increased by over 5% in past month

The number on Kerry’s Live Register has risen over 5% in the past month.

Over 6,800 people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

In July, 6,875 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 939 when compared to the same month last year, when 5,936 people signed on.

It’s also an increase when compared the previous month (June) 6,522 when people signed on.

Six of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases; Listowel is up 73 to 1,273 and Kenmare is up 90 to 256.

Cahersiveen rose 237 to 424 and Killorglin’s figure stands at 469 after an increase of 49 in the past year.

Tralee’s Live Register is up 139 in the past year to 2,966, while Killarney’s figures rose 372 to 1,216, while in Dingle it fell 21 to 271.