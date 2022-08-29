Advertisement
News

Number on Kerry’s Live Register increased by over 5% in past month

Aug 29, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Number on Kerry’s Live Register increased by over 5% in past month Number on Kerry’s Live Register increased by over 5% in past month
Share this article

The number on Kerry’s Live Register has risen over 5% in the past month.

Over 6,800 people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

Advertisement

 

In July, 6,875 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 939 when compared to the same month last year, when 5,936 people signed on.

Advertisement

It’s also an increase when compared the previous month (June) 6,522 when people signed on.

Six of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases; Listowel is up 73 to 1,273 and Kenmare is up 90 to 256.

Cahersiveen rose 237 to 424 and Killorglin’s figure stands at 469 after an increase of 49 in the past year.

Advertisement

Tralee’s Live Register is up 139 in the past year to 2,966, while Killarney’s figures rose 372 to 1,216, while in Dingle it fell 21 to 271.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus