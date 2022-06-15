Number on Kerry’s Live Register down 5% in past month

The number on Kerry’s Live Register has fallen 5% in the past month.

Over 5,700 (5,748) people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

In May, 5,748 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's down 103 when compared to the same month last year, when 5,851 people signed on.

It’s also a decreased when compared to last month (April) when 6,067 people signed on.

Four of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases; Listowel is up 121 to 1,192 and Kenmare is up 47 to 210.

Cahersiveen rose 24 to 234 and Killorglin’s figure stands at 399 after an increase of 7 in the past year.

Tralee’s Live Register is down 107 in the past year to 2,613 in May, Killarney’s figures dropped 95 to 851 and in Dingle it fell 100 to 249.