Number of streets will be closed to facilitate Christmas in Killarney parades

A number of streets will be closed later this month to facilitate Christmas in Killarney parades.

Kerry County Council is planning to close College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street, High Street and New Street on Saturday, November 27th from 5pm to 7.30pm.

A traffic diversion system will operate on the main approaches to the town.

Proposed street closures:

College Street, from the junction of Lewis Road to Plunkett Street

Plunkett Street, from Reen's Pharmacy to the AIB

Main Street, from the Plaza Hotel to Market Cross

High Street, from the Market Cross to the junction of Msgr O'Flaherty Road

New Street, from the Market Cross to the junction of Beech Road