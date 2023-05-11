Advertisement
Number of sites being considered for Listowel skate park

May 11, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
A number of sites are being considered for a skate park and outdoor basketball court in Listowel.

Kerry County Council says it’s undertaken consultations with local interest parties, that this is a community lead project, with the council providing assistance where possible.

It’s hoped any development, however, would be taken in charge by the local authority.

The council says a number of sites have been considered and are subject to internal consideration before discussion with community groups soon, but funding hasn’t yet been identified.

The local authority was responding to queries at the recent municipal district meeting from councillors Aoife Thornton and Mike Kennelly.

