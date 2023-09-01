Number of road closures for Dingle Marathon

There will be a number of road closures in West Kerry tomorrow due to the Dingle Marathon.

Kerry County Council has announced temporary road closures to facilitate the event:

Advertisement

The road from Strand Street (Junction R559 with N86) to Milltown Cross, locally known as Steve Kelleher’s Cross (Junction R559 with R559) will close tomorrow from 8.30 to 9.15am and from 11.00am to 3pm.

Along with Milltown Cross (Junction R559 with R559) to Sayers Cross (Junction R559 with L5003) from 8.45 to 10.30am.

The road from Sayers Cross (Junction R559 with L5003) to Kruger’s Cross (Junction R559 with L8047) will also be closed from 9.15am to 12.30pm.

Advertisement

From 9:15am to 12:30pm the L5002 from Márthain Cross (L5002/L8046) to Dún Chaoin Cross will be closed.

The road from Kruger’s Cross (Junction R559 with L8047) to Brick’s Cross will also be closed (Junction R559 with L8033) from 10am to 1:30pm.

From 10.30am to 3pm, Brick’s Cross (Junction R559 with L8033) to Caherdorgan West Cross (Junction R559 with L12039) will close.

Advertisement

And finally the L5004 from Emlach East Cross to Ballynane Cross to Milltown Cross, (Junction R559 with R559) will close from 10:30am to 3pm.