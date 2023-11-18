Advertisement
Number of new cars registered in Kerry up 7% so far this year

Nov 18, 2023 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Number of new cars registered in Kerry up 7% so far this year
The number of new cars registered in Kerry is up 7% so far this year.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Nationally, new car registrations, in the year to date, are up 15% (120,495) on the same period last year (104,204).

In Kerry, the number of new cars registered is up 7% so far this year at 2,418 (from 2,259 last year).

Nationally, new car registrations for the month of October were down 17% (2,178) when compared to October 2022 (2,617).

The number of registrations in Kerry during October was down 7% on the same month last year, from 28 down to 26.

Of those, 10 were diesel registrations (down from 12 October last year), and seven were petrol (down from eight the same month last year).

There were four new electric cars registered in Kerry last month (down from five in October last year); along with four petrol electric hybrids (up from two the same month last year), and one diesel electric hybrid (up one on the same month last year).

Also in Kerry, there were 20 light commercial vehicles and six heavy goods vehicles registered last month, down from 32 and three respectively.

