Number of malicious false calls to Kerry Fire Service more than doubled this year

Dec 8, 2023 17:14 By radiokerrynews
Number of malicious false calls to Kerry Fire Service more than doubled this year
The number of false calls to the Kerry Fire Service that were deemed to be malicious in nature more than doubled this year.

That’s according to figures presented to Kerry County Councillors.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald was critical of the increase and called for harsher punishments for people who make such calls.

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 17% increase in call outs between January and the end of September this year.

The service was mobilised 1,190 times this year, up from 1,015 from the same period last year.

Figures, presented to councillors at their various Municipal District meetings, show that there were 169 false alarm calls during the first nine months of this year, compared to 170 last year.

Of these, 13 were deemed to be malicious this year which is a 160% rise compared to the same period last year when just five of the calls were classed as malicious.

Speaking at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald asked if there was anything the council could do in terms of the punishment people face if they make a malicious false call to the Kerry Fire Service.

He stated the increase was very high and said making false calls, where there’s no good intent, was unacceptable.

Up to the end of September there were 156 false alarms that were deemed to be made with good intent, a drop from 165 last year.

