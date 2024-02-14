Number of Gardaí in Kerry decreases by over 4% in three years

The number of Gardaí in Kerry has decreased by over 4% in three years.

There are currently 336 gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division.

This is down from 351 in 2020.

Figures provided by the office of Justice Minister Helen McEntee show as of the December last year, there were 336 Gardaí assigned to the Kerry Garda Division.

That’s down over 2% compared to the previous year, when there were 345 Gardaí stationed in the county.

It’s also a drop when compared to 2021 and 2020; in both those years there were 351 Gardaí station in the Kerry Garda Division.

In 2019, there were 344 Gardai in Kerry and in 2018 the figure stood at 335.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee says there are 14,000 Garda members nationwide and she says the Government is committed to ensuring An Garda Síochána has the resources it needs to fight crime.

The figures were provided following a query from Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

He also sought details of the overall allocation to drugs units; nationally there are 326 Garda members assigned to Divisional Drugs Units.

As of the end of December, 12 of these were located in Kerry; that’s down from 15 the previous year.