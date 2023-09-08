Number of commencement notices issued in Kerry more than doubled in month

The number of commencement notices issued in Kerry more than doubled in a month.

These relate to the number of housing units that building works got underway on in the county.

Details on commencement notices have been published by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council received 33 commencement notices during July; that’s up from 15 in June.

In May of this year, the council received 34 commencement notices, which is the highest in a single month in Kerry so far this year.

These are notifications that a person intends to carry out either works or a change of use, to which building regulations apply.

Advertisement

Last month’s 33 commencement notices related to the development of 70 housing units in Kerry, 28 of which are one-off residential units.

Between January and the end of July, Kerry County Council received a total of 142 commencement notices.