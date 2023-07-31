Advertisement
News

Number of commencement notices issued in Kerry halved last month

Jul 31, 2023 10:36 By radiokerrynews
Number of commencement notices issued in Kerry halved last month Number of commencement notices issued in Kerry halved last month
Share this article

The number of commencement notices issued in Kerry halved last month.

These relate to the number of housing units that building works got underway on in the county.

Details on commencement notices have been published by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council received 15 commencement notices during June, a drop of 19 from May (34).

These are notifications that a person intends to carry out either works or a change of use, to which building regulations apply.

Last month’s 15 commencement notices related to the development of 44 housing units in Kerry, 14 of which are one-off residential units, with the remaining 30 being multi-unit developments.

Advertisement

Between January and the end of June, Kerry County Council received a total of 109 commencement notices.

These relate to the development of 220 housing units in the county, 102 of which are one-off residential units, with the remaining 118 being multi-unit developments.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus