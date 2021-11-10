Number claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Kerry falls 90%

The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped by up to 90% across Kerry's six Local Electoral Areas.

This is according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office for every LEA in the country.

The week of May 3rd 2020 saw the numbers claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Kerry peak at 22,217. The CSO says at the end of October that figure had fallen by 89% to 2,429.

Killarney LEA recorded a drop of 90% from the peak at over 5,300 to 520 on October 31st. There was also a 90% fall in Castleisland LEA from over 2,300 to 221.

Listowel LEA decreased 89% from a peak of nearly 3,200 to almost 340.

There's a similar fall in Kenmare LEA from over 4,100 to 460. Tralee LEA dropped 87% from a peak of over 4,600 to 570 and it is the same drop of 87% in Corca Dhuibhne LEA from 2,500 to 320 on October 31st.