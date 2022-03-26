NPWS opens applications for 2022/2023 hunting season

The National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) has opened applications for the 2022/2023 hunting season.

This season will see the introduction of mandatory certification training for first time hunters.

Currently there are three courses approved by the Department of Heritage through NPWS.

These include the Deer Alliance Hunter Competence Assessment Programme (HCAP); Country Sports Ireland’s Deer Stalking Training Course and NARGC’s Deer Stalking Certificate.

Over 6000 licenses were issued last year.

Application forms are available on www.npws.ie.