Advertisement
News

NPWS opens applications for 2022/2023 hunting season

Mar 26, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
NPWS opens applications for 2022/2023 hunting season NPWS opens applications for 2022/2023 hunting season
Share this article

The National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) has opened applications for the 2022/2023 hunting season.

 

This season will see the introduction of mandatory certification training for first time hunters.

Advertisement

 

Currently there are three courses approved by the Department of Heritage through NPWS.

 

Advertisement

These include the Deer Alliance Hunter Competence Assessment Programme (HCAP); Country Sports Ireland’s Deer Stalking Training Course and NARGC’s Deer Stalking Certificate.

 

Over 6000 licenses were issued last year.

Advertisement

 

Application forms are available on www.npws.ie.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus