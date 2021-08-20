Advertisement
Notices advising of potential water quality issues removed from Kerry beaches

Aug 20, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrynews
Notices advising of potential water quality issues at nine Kerry beaches have been removed.
Notices advising of potential water quality issues at nine Kerry beaches have been removed.

They were erected two weeks ago at Ballybunion North, Ballybunion South, Fenit, Sandy Bay (Maharees), Ventry, Kells, White Strand (Cahersiveen), Ballinskelligs, and Inny Strand (Waterville).

It’s protocol for notices to be put in place at times of heavy rainfall, as this can lead to run-off from farmland entering the sea and impacting water quality.

Despite test results last week showing no issues with the water quality, the notices had remained in place due to rain being forecast.

They’ve now been removed from the nine Kerry beaches.

 

