Notices advising of potential water quality issues removed from Kerry beaches

Notices advising of potential water quality issues at six Kerry beaches have been removed.

They were erected Ballybunnion North, Ballybunnion South, Castlegregory, Kells, White Strand (Caherciveen) and Inny Strand (Waterville).

When heavy rain is forecast, it’s protocol that prior-warning notices, advising of potential water quality issues, are erected; they don’t advise against or prohibit bathing.

The notices are required because heavy rainfall can lead to run-off from farmland entering the sea and impacting water quality.

Kerry County Council says samples were taken on Monday and have found to no issues with water quality.