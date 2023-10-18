Advertisement
North Kerry secondary school teaming up with RSA to educate students about the dangers on roads

Oct 18, 2023 13:45 By radiokerrynews
A North Kerry secondary school is working with the Road Safety Authority to educate students about the dangers on our roads.

Coláiste na Ríochta in Listowel has been running road safety awareness events for a number of years and has secured the RSA’s shuttle interactive unit.

Suzanne Lynch, who’s a teacher in the school, says the in-demand interactive unit, has a four-year waiting list.

She says this will help senior cycle students learn about speed, breaking distance and driver reaction times.

Ms Lynch explains what’s in store for the students at the road safety day next month.

 

Ms Lynch says the road safety day at Coláiste na Ríochta, will also teach the students about the importance of tyre safety on vehicles.

