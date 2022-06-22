Advertisement
North Kerry schools temporarily retain teaching positions

Jun 22, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry schools temporarily retain teaching positions
Two North Kerry schools have temporarily retained their full teaching staff for the upcoming academic year.

Ballyduff National School and Tarbert National School were both facing the loss of a teacher from September.

The decision was based on pupil numbers at the end of last September when Ballyduff recorded 107 students – 108 was needed to maintain existing teacher numbers – and Tarbert had 137 pupils, when it needed 138 to retain all its teachers.

Tarbert National School and Ballyduff National School have confirmed to Radio Kerry News that to ensure each teaching position is retained, the number of students currently enrolled in both schools must remain the same until September 30th.

 

