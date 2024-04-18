North Kerry school to become Kerry ETB’s fourth community national school

A school in North Kerry is to become Kerry ETB’s fourth community national school.

Lyreacrompane Primary School is to move from its previous Catholic ethos to a multi-denominational one.

Principal Eilish Lyons says many of the school’s families have different religions and she says the school wanted to offer choice to everyone.

She says the decision was met with overwhelming positivity from the local community and engagement took place with the local community throughout the process.