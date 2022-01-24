Kerry ETB hosting webinar on Community National School patronage model

A webinar on the Community National School model in Kerry is being held on Wednesday.

It’s being organised by the Kerry Education and Training Board, in response to the huge interest in this type of patronage.

Community National Schools are state-run, multi-denominational, and co-educational.

Kerry ETB runs three such schools – Two Mile Community National School, Killarney, another in Tahilla, Sneem, and the first Gaeltacht CNS - Scoil an Ghleanna, Ballinskelligs.

Director of Schools, Youth and Music with Kerry ETB, Ann O’Dwyer, says the webinar on Wednesday from 7 to 8pm, is for anyone with an interest in how these schools are run.