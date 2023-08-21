North Kerry road will temporary close to facilitate a cattle underpass

Kerry County Council is proposing to temporarily close a road in North Kerry.

The L-6053 Trienearagh Road, Duagh from Piper’s Hill Junction to Inchmagilleragh Junction will close to facilitate works for a cattle underpass.

The council is planning to close it from 9am Monday September 11th to 5pm Friday September 15th, both dates inclusive.

Advertisement

Alternative routes will be clearly signposted.

Objections can be lodged before 4pm today.

Advertisement

Alternative routes:

Traffic travelling from Listowel: At Inchmagilleragh Junction (ESB substation) continue

Advertisement

straight along the R-555 towards Duagh to Piper’s Hill junction, take a left on to the L-6053

Piper’s Hill Road.

Traffic travelling from Duagh: At Piper’s Hill junction continue along the R-555 Listowel

Advertisement

Road to Inchmagilleragh Junction (ESB substation), take a right onto the L-6053 Piper’s Hill

Road.

Anyone with an objection can send it in writing, marked Road Closure, with the Administrative Officer, Roads, Transportation and Marine Department, County

Advertisement

Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to r[email protected] not later than 4pm today, Monday, August 21st.