A road in North Kerry has been closed following damage caused by increased rainfall.

The L-6060 at Kilmorna Bridge outside Duagh, has been closed by Kerry County Council.

The local secondary road connects the Listowel to Abbeyfeale road with the Listowel to Duagh road.

The road will be closed until further notice, and diversions will be signposted.

Local Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says the bridge over the River Feale has been exposed to increased erosion in recent months.