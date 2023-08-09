North Kerry residential care centre receives positive HIQA report

A North Kerry care centre for residents with disabilities and mental health needs, has received a positive report from HIQA.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection of Listowel Accommodation Service on April 18th.

The centre was inspected across 23 categories of the Health Act 2007, and found to be fully compliant in 22.

The health watchdog found the premises to be substantially compliant, noting some areas of the centre required maintenance.

Overall, inspectors found residents enjoyed a good quality of life and were well cared for by staff.