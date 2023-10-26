Advertisement
News

North Kerry nursing home rep calls for changes to Fair Deal to benefit facilities struggling financially

Oct 26, 2023 13:21 By radiokerrynews
A representative of a North Kerry nursing home is calling for changes to the Fair Deal Scheme to help private facilities that are struggling financially.

Shane Scanlan is a spokesperson for The Alliance – A Support Network for Nursing Homes, as well as a director of nursing at Lystoll Lodge in Listowel.

Fair Deal provides financial support for people in long-term nursing home care.

Mr Scanlan attended a meeting with Minister of State at the Department of Health Mary Butler this morning; representatives from other nursing homes, the HSE and HIQA also attended.

He says a Government agency sets the rates for private nursing homes based on the commercial viability of an area, despite the cost of caring for people being the same nationwide.

Shane Scanlan says the funding model needs to change to take into account the levels of care needed for each individual as some have less independence than others:

