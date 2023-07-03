North Kerry nursing home non-compliant with fire precautions

A North Kerry nursing home was found not to be taking the adequate precautions against the risk of fire.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Kilcara House Nursing Home in Duagh on February 22nd.

Three areas were inspected; the centre was found to be substantially complaint under the premises and governance and management categories.

Kilcara House Nursing Home was found to be non-compliant with fire precautions.

The inspector noted the means of escape, including lighting, wasn’t adequate, while arrangements for maintaining fire equipment, containing a fire and evacuating residents were not adequate or effective.

The nursing home put a compliance plan in place to address the issues, which includes staff completing fire drills, more emergency lighting being installed and all fire doors being upgraded.

The full report can be found here.