North Kerry nursing home in breach of fire regulations

A North Kerry nursing home has been found to be non-compliant in two regulations of the Health Act.

Riverside Nursing Home in Abbeydorney as found to be in breach of fire safety precautions and infection control.

This unannounced inspection took place on January 11th of this year.

Inspectors found that the nursing home was in breach of fire safety precautions ,and was not assured that residents could be safely evacuated in the event of a fire at night.

The report also notes that two fire doors were not functioning properly and that personal emergency evacuation plans required updating for several residents.

Riverside Nursing Home was also non-compliant in infection control as the inspector noted that residents and staff did not engage in social distancing.

Care staff were also observed entering the kitchen, without following infection control procedures and wearing the appropriate attire.

The provider was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in 15 other regulations inspected.

The overall feedback from residents, however, was that the nursing home was a pleasant place to live, and that they felt safe and cared for by staff.