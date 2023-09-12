North Kerry nursing home found mostly compliant with Health Act

A HIQA inspection has found a North Kerry nursing home to be compliant across eleven areas of the Health Act.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home in Listowel on the 8th of June.

Lystoll Lodge is a 40 person residential care home and was inspected in 18 categories.11 were found to be fully compliant, six had substantial compliance and one did not comply.

HIQA inspectors found action was required to make the premises compliant.

They noted both personal and centre storage facilities were inadequate.

Some equipment, furniture and material was observed to be in bad condition and in need of repair.

The smoking area and entrance were noted to be poorly maintained, and presented a fall risk.

The chapel appeared to be used as a nurse’s station, leaving residents unable to use it for prayer.

Residents reported they received good care and staff were caring and kind.

The inspector noted that residents appeared comfortable and relaxed.