Advertisement
News

North Kerry man sentenced to five years for dangerous driving causing death

Nov 27, 2023 17:45 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry man sentenced to five years for dangerous driving causing death
Share this article

A North Kerry man has been sentenced to five years in prison for dangerous driving causing death.

31-year old, Stephen Dillon of The Cottage, Gortacloghane, Listowel appeared before Tralee Circuit Court this afternoon.

Stephen Dillon had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Advertisement

Dymphna Wynne, who was in her 80s, was killed in the collision on January 12th, 2021. Ms Wynne’s husband Brian was also injured in the crash.

The court heard that having finished a work shift, Mr Dillon engaged in a road race with another vehicle.

Mr Dillon lost control of his vehicle at Lawlor’s cross, between Killarney and Farranfore, resulting in his vehicle spinning into Ms Wynne’s car in the opposite lane.

Advertisement

In a victim impact statement, Ms Wynne’s daughter said a piece of herself was left at the road side that evening.

Judge Sinead Behan handed Mr Dillon a headline sentence of seven years, but reduced this to five years due to mitigating factors.

These included his young age, his plea of guilty, that he has no previous convictions, he accepted driving recklessly and at speed and the probation reports highlighting his remorse and low risk of reoffending.

Advertisement

Judge Behan suspended the final year of the sentence for two years upon release and backdated it to when Mr Dillon went into custody.

Mr Dillon was also disqualified from driving for a period of eight years.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Gardaí issue renewed appeal for missing teenager
Advertisement
Kerry gardaí appeal for public’s help in investigating three assaults
Kerry County Councillor calls for hi-vis clothing to become compulsory for pedestrians and cyclists
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster trio sign contract extensions
Tralee Gardaí issue renewed appeal for missing teenager
Ballyduff to host North Kerry Final for the first time
Kerry gardaí appeal for public’s help in investigating three assaults
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus