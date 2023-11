A North Kerry man, who has received the backing of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, is to contest next year’s local election.

Liam Speedy Nolan, who owns a bar in Moyvane, is to run as an Independent candidate.

He is a supporter of Deputy Michael Healy-Rae.

Advertisement

Mr Nolan is launching his campaign tonight in The Mermaid’s Hotel, Listowel at the launch of former senator and Kerry County Councillor Dan Kiely’s autobiography ‘The Final Count’.