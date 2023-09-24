Advertisement
News

North Kerry groups benefit from wind farm community fund

Sep 24, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry groups benefit from wind farm community fund
Share this article

Over a dozen North Kerry community groups have benefited from a wind farm community fund.

SSE Renewables has donated almost €200,000 to 82 community groups across Kerry and Limerick in the last year.

The contributions are revealed in the company’s latest community investment review.

Advertisement

The Limerick and North Kerry Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of the Lenamore Wind Farm in North Kerry and four others in West Limerick.

It donated over €199,000 to 82 schools, sports clubs, and community groups and centres, including Ballylongford GAA and Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex.

A full list is available on RadioKerry.ie

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Work of Kerry textile artist to be exhibited in Crawford Art Gallery
Advertisement
Gardaí in Kerry appeal for information following fatal traffic collision
HSE seeking to recruit GP for South Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Work of Kerry textile artist to be exhibited in Crawford Art Gallery
Gardaí in Kerry appeal for information following fatal traffic collision
2 Kerry FC teams home today
Kerry contest Munster final today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus