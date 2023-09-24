North Kerry groups benefit from wind farm community fund

Over a dozen North Kerry community groups have benefited from a wind farm community fund.

SSE Renewables has donated almost €200,000 to 82 community groups across Kerry and Limerick in the last year.

The contributions are revealed in the company’s latest community investment review.

The Limerick and North Kerry Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of the Lenamore Wind Farm in North Kerry and four others in West Limerick.

It donated over €199,000 to 82 schools, sports clubs, and community groups and centres, including Ballylongford GAA and Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex.

A full list is available on RadioKerry.ie