North Kerry Greenway opens to the public

The North Kerry Greenway has opened to the public.

The 10.5km stretch of greenway between Listowel town and the Limerick county bounds has opened this afternoon.

Kerry County Council says an official opening of the greenway will take place at a later date.

The section which opened today will form part of the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways.

It links up with the Limerick Greenway all the way to Rathkeale on one side, and will link up with the proposed Listowel to Tralee greenway on the other.