North Kerry Greenway expected to open towards end of this month

The North Kerry Greenway is expected to open towards the end of this month.

The 10.5-kilometre route stretches from the Limerick county bounds to the Tim Kennelly roundabout in Listowel, running along the disused railway line.

Construction works are starting today on the continuation of this route through Listowel Town Park to the Bridge Road.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says construction works on the North Kerry Greenway are at an advanced stage, and it’s anticipated the greenway will be operational in late September.

A date of the official opening is yet to be agreed with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport.

Advertisement

The council notes there’ll be further enhancements to the greenway in the coming months.

This includes the section through Listowel Town Park to the old Neodata site on the Bridge Road, which will be the trailhead, or start of the North Kerry Greenway.

Construction works on this cycle route through the Town Park are due to begin today, and will continue through the winter.