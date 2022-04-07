North Kerry Football Board says rural depopulation factor in objection to draft county development plan

A GAA board is objecting to aspects of a major plan by Kerry County Council that proposes to shape development in the county for the next seven years.

The North Kerry Football Board has made a submission to the Draft County Development Plan which will cover the period from now until 2028.

The board says its objections are based on declining membership in North Kerry clubs as well as depopulation and withdrawal of services in the area.

The North Kerry Football Board says the Draft County Development Plan excludes most of the county, particularly North Kerry, from the Kerry Hub Knowledge Triangle, which takes in Tralee, Killarney and Killorglin. This hub is identified as an economic driver for the region.

The board says this policy isn’t giving equal opportunity to all areas of the county to prosper.

The North Kerry Football Board believes its area was excluded from tourism, industry and IT development in past county development plans and that this is being repeated in the new proposal.

The board’s opposed to any increases in development charges for one-off rural housing as it says people living in the countryside can’t access amenities and services available to town dwellers.

It says allowing more people from outside the locality to live in rural areas would help address depopulation and isolation.

The North Kerry Football Board also says it seems that the northern part of the county is viewed only as being useful for energy exportation and criticises the council’s renewable energy zoning policies.

It says services such as post offices, school, public transport and supports to rural GPs should be seen as key components of rural life which need to be assisted in every way possible.