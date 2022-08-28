North Kerry employer among large businesses expected to shoulder 50 million euro cost of increased electricity tariffs

A North Kerry employer is among 22 large energy firms expected to shoulder the 50-million-euro cost of increased electricity prices this winter.

The Sunday Business Post reports that 2,000 large businesses, which includes Aughinish Alumina will be hit with increased electricity tariffs from October 1st.

The newspaper understands that the tariffs will raise an estimated 100 million euro in revenues.

It’s part of proposals that were put forward by the Commission for Regulations of Utilities.

Aughinish Alumina employs 450 people, most of whom live in West Limerick and North Kerry.