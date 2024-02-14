Advertisement
North Kerry disability centre receives positive HIQA report

Feb 14, 2024 13:38 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry disability centre receives positive HIQA report
A very positive report into an announced HIQA inspection at a healthcare facility in north Kerry has been published.

Doon Accommodation Service provides a full-time residential service for up to five men aged between 18 and 65, who have intellectual disabilities, autism and mental health needs.

The centre at Doon scored well across the board - being graded 'compliant' in 22 areas, and 'substantially compliant' in two more.

Residents said they "enjoyed a good quality of life and were well cared for", while the inspector found "staff were very knowledgeable and encouraging of the residents’, having recently won an Irish Healthcare Award.

One staff member was overdue an epilepsy refresher course, and the centre had not completed a minimum staffing drill in the previous 12 months.

Each resident in the detached dormer bungalow has his own bedroom and access to communal kitchens, living rooms, and TV room.

