North Kerry disability centre found to be non-compliant on HIQ inspection

A designated centre for adults with disabilities in North Kerry has been found to be non-compliant in relation to protecting its staff and residents from infection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out a one day inspection of Doon Accommodation Service on October 29th to assess compliance with the Health Act 2007.

The unannounced inspection of Doon Accommodation Service found that improvement in infection prevention and control practices were required.

The report outlines the centre's lack of signage directing people to sanitizing stations and how staff at the five-resident centre, frequently ignored the sanitizing station on entering the building.

It was found that bins containing disposed face masks in two rooms were not emptied frequently enough and following initial observation, the inspector found that someone had pushed the facemasks down into the bin instead of emptying it. The inspector has advised management to review its disposal system.

The inspector also found that adequate ventilation was not provided for staff and residents and that some staff did not demonstrate a sufficient knowledge of potential Covid-19 symptoms.

There was also a variance amongst staff as to the isolation procedures for residents where required and insufficient cleaning was found in one of the bathrooms, including a dirty grab rail and dirty tiles in the shower area.

The inspection was carried out with specific focus on infection and control practices.

The centre committed to 29 steps to comply with the regulation of infection protection.

