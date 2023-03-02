Advertisement
News

North Kerry community hospital compliant across 15 areas of Health Act 2007

Mar 2, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry community hospital compliant across 15 areas of Health Act 2007 North Kerry community hospital compliant across 15 areas of Health Act 2007
Share this article

A community hospital in North Kerry was found to be compliant across 15 areas of the Health Act 2007.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at St Joseph’s Unit in Listowel Community Hospital on January 4th.

HIQA inspected 16 areas and found the unit to be compliant across 15; it was found to be substantially complaint with regards to individual assessment and care plans.

Advertisement

The inspector stated there was a welcoming and homely atmosphere in St Joseph’s Unit, and residents were seen to be enjoying Mass, games and exercise classes on the day of the inspection.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus