North Kerry community hospital compliant across 15 areas of Health Act 2007

A community hospital in North Kerry was found to be compliant across 15 areas of the Health Act 2007.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at St Joseph’s Unit in Listowel Community Hospital on January 4th.

HIQA inspected 16 areas and found the unit to be compliant across 15; it was found to be substantially complaint with regards to individual assessment and care plans.

The inspector stated there was a welcoming and homely atmosphere in St Joseph’s Unit, and residents were seen to be enjoying Mass, games and exercise classes on the day of the inspection.