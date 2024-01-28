North Kerry centre for adults with mental health needs receives positive HIQA report

A North Kerry centre for adults with mental health needs has received a positive report from the health watchdog.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an announced inspection of Doon Accommodation Service in October (23rd).

The centre, which is run by The Rehab Group, was inspected across 24 areas of the Health Act 2007, and found to be fully compliant in 22.

Meanwhile, it was found to be substantially compliant in two areas – fire precautions; and training and staff development.

Inspectors noted that residents enjoyed a good quality of life and were well cared for at Doon Accommodation Service.