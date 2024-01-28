Advertisement
News

North Kerry centre for adults with mental health needs receives positive HIQA report

Jan 28, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry centre for adults with mental health needs receives positive HIQA report
Share this article

A North Kerry centre for adults with mental health needs has received a positive report from the health watchdog.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an announced inspection of Doon Accommodation Service in October (23rd).

The centre, which is run by The Rehab Group, was inspected across 24 areas of the Health Act 2007, and found to be fully compliant in 22.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was found to be substantially compliant in two areas – fire precautions; and training and staff development.

Inspectors noted that residents enjoyed a good quality of life and were well cared for at Doon Accommodation Service.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Independent cllr urges council to introduce to ease traffic congestion at Glebe car park
Advertisement
Killarney Library to host energy clinic
Inland Fisheries Ireland seeking to recruit seasonal fisheries officers in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenny and Bourke win historic 12th and 14th Kerry Badminton singles titles
Independent cllr urges council to introduce to ease traffic congestion at Glebe car park
Killarney Library to host energy clinic
Inland Fisheries Ireland seeking to recruit seasonal fisheries officers in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus