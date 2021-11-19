Advertisement
North Kerry boil water notice lifted with immediate effect

Nov 19, 2021 11:11 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry boil water notice lifted with immediate effect
A boil water notice that was in place in north Kerry for over five weeks has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was put in place on October 11th, following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply in the Ardfert North/Ballyheigue scheme.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council say all customers of this scheme can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

This follows the completion of upgrade works and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

