North Kerry areas chosen for climate action project

The North Kerry areas of Beale, Ballylongford, and Asdee have been chosen to take part in a climate action project.

The People’s Transition examines what can be done in different parts of the country to reduce carbon emissions, but also have a positive impact on the local community.

It’s being organised by think tank, TASC, which held a public meeting in Asdee recently.

Kieran Harrahill of TASC says Beale, Ballylongford, and Asdee were chosen for the project through contact with Beale organic farmer, Kate Carmody.

He says it was Kate that pointed out at the meeting that the creation of 20 jobs in North Kerry would be the equivalent of 2,000 in Dublin.