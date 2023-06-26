Advertisement
Norma Moriarty elected new Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District

Jun 26, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Norma Moriarty elected new Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District
Norma Moriarty Cathaoirleach Kenmare Municipal District June 2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Norma Moriarty has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was elected unopposed, after being proposed by Independent Dan McCarthy, and seconded by outgoing Cathaoirleach, Fine Gael’s Patrick Connor Scarteen.

Dan McCarthy was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District, having been proposed by Independent Johnny Healy-Rae, and seconded by Fianna Fáil’s John Francis Flynn.

Councillor Norma Moriarty says housing is a major priority, and notes government schemes to fund the redevelopment of vacant housing, will be very important for creating homes in the Kenmare Municipal District.

 

