Norma Moriarty elected in Kenmare Local Electoral Area

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty has retained her seat on Kerry County Council in the Kenmare Municipal District.

She passed the quota of 2,134 on the seventh count of votes in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area, after a full recount took place earlier today.

Cllr Moriarty received an impressive 1,805 first preference votes, performing particularly well in her own area in the southwest of the LEA.

There are now three candidates elected in the six-seat constituency.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae topped the poll in the Kenmare LEA over 25 hours ago, with over 3,400 first preferences.

Fianna Fáil's Michael Cahill was also elected on the first count yesterday afternoon, with 2,162 first preference votes.

Cllr Moriarty's surplus of 34 votes will now be distributed, ahead of the eighth count.

