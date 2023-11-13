Advertisement
Norma Foley to bring concerns about asylum seekers in Killarney to Integration Minister

Nov 13, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Minister Norma Foley says she’ll bring Killarney people's concerns about asylum seekers to the Minister for Integration.

His department is proposing to locate 70 male international protection applicants at the Harmony Inn on the Muckross Road in the town.

There’s been criticism of this for several reasons, including existing pressure on services, and a public meeting was held last evening in Killarney about this.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley attended the meeting, and says she hears people's concerns and will bring them to Minister for Integration, Roderic O'Gorman.

She added there’s a review underway into how Ireland deals with asylum seekers and refugees, which will result in changes to the whole system.

